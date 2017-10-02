DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2017. október 02., hétfő, 11:11





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 61st Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


02.10.2017 / 11:11


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 61st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 September 2017 until and including 1 October
2017, a number of 50,303 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the
Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February
2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
25/09/201710,223116.80229
26/09/201710,275116.77543
27/09/201710,123118.51142
28/09/201710,127118.47213
29/09/20179,555118.75689











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 1 October 2017 amounts to 10,439,856 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 2 October 2017

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board














02.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




614989  02.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=614989&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum