DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2017. október 02., hétfő, 11:11
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 61st Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
In the time period from 25 September 2017 until and including 1 October
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
Munich, 2 October 2017
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
614989 02.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]