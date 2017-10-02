







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





02.10.2017 / 13:32







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Dominik

Last name(s):

Asam



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG





b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006231004





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of self-invest shares after the expiry of the four year waiting period as part of an employee participation programme (Performance Share Plan), grant dated 1 October, 2013





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.65 EUR





23490.25 EUR



21.645 EUR





68051.88 EUR



21.655 EUR





8012.35 EUR



21.635 EUR





20726.33 EUR



21.64 EUR





59531.64 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

21.643 EUR





179812.45 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA)

MIC:

XFRA



