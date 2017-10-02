





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Correction of a notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them from 02.10.2017





02.10.2017 / 13:50







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This is a correction to the notification of 02.10.2017 - Changes have been made in the English version only.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name: Bernd Geske

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the supervisory board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA

b) LEI

529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

ISIN: DE0005493092



b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Currency

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR

8,115

1.704,15

EUR

8,115

3.570,60

EUR

8,115

3.570,60

EUR

8,115

1.704,15

EUR

8,150

5.949,50

EUR

8,150

163,00

EUR

8,150

2.445,00

EUR

8,150

3.667,50

EUR

8,150

920,95

EUR

8,150

3.097,00

EUR

8,150

268,95

EUR

8,150

97,80

EUR

8,150

7.840,30

EUR

8,148

40.740,00

EUR

8,147

13.849,90

EUR

8,145

35.430,75

EUR

8,183

24.549,00

EUR

8,183

24.549,00

EUR

8,190

2.178,54

EUR

8,190

1.285,83

EUR

8,190

1.285,83

EUR

8,190

3.497,13

EUR

8,190

57,33

EUR

8,190

4.733,82

EUR

8,190

1.318,59

EUR

8,190

1.949,22

EUR

8,190

4.733,82

EUR

8,190

2.366,91

EUR

8,190

4.733,82

EUR

8,190

4.733,82

EUR

8,190

5.634,72

EUR

8,190

2.760,03

EUR

8,190

2.874,69

EUR

8,190

2.350,53

EUR

8,190

2.760,03

EUR

8,190

2.760,03

EUR

8,190

2.719,08

EUR

8,190

2.760,03

EUR

8,190

2.448,81

EUR

8,190

2.989,35

EUR

8,190

2.588,04

EUR

8,200

12.513,20

EUR

8,200

1.582,60

EUR

8,200

8.806,80

EUR

8,208

2.372,11

EUR

8,209

16.048,60

EUR

8,210

13.768,17

EUR

8,210

2.290,59

EUR

8,210

4.277,41

EUR

8,210

2.290,59

EUR

8,200

1.697,40

EUR

8,198

5.328,70

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,205

902,55

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,198

5.205,73

EUR

8,198

5.205,73

EUR

8,198

8.288,18

EUR

8,198

5.205,73

EUR

8,198

688,63

EUR

8,200

6.232,00

EUR

8,200

6.232,00

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,205

4.742,49

EUR

8,205

1.788,69

EUR

8,205

2.953,80

EUR

8,205

3.134,31

EUR

8,205

4.299,42

EUR

8,205

2.953,80

EUR

8,205

6.465,54

EUR

8,205

98,46

EUR

8,205

1.952,79

EUR

8,205

1.887,15

EUR

8,205

1.575,36

EUR

8,205

3.618,41

EUR

8,205

918,96

EUR

8,205

3.183,54

EUR

8,205

1.058,45

EUR

8,205

574,35

EUR

8,205

3.085,08

EUR

8,205

196,92

EUR

8,200

3.116,00

EUR

8,200

6.912,60

EUR

8,200

1.730,20

EUR

8,200

1.730,20

EUR

8,200

1.730,20

EUR

8,200

3.476,80

EUR

8,200

6.059,80

EUR

8,200

1.730,20

EUR

8,200

1.730,20

EUR

8,200

319,80

EUR

8,200

6.150,00

EUR

8,200

1.664,60

EUR

8,200

1.000,40

EUR

8,200

5.338,20

EUR

8,200

1.385,80

EUR

8,200

861,00

EUR

8,198

6.148,50

EUR

8,202

4.552,11

EUR

8,202

9.957,23

EUR

8,202

1.845,45

EUR

8,202

4.552,11

EUR

8,202

3.699,10

EUR

8,209

9.711,25

EUR

8,209

4.030,62

EUR

8,209

2.774,64

EUR

8,209

4.030,62

EUR

8,209

4.030,62

EUR

8,209

49,25

EUR

8,198

5.049,97

EUR

8,198

6.148,50

EUR

8,198

5.049,97

EUR

8,198

5.049,97

EUR

8,198

5.049,97

EUR

8,198

295,13

EUR

8,195

4.097,50

EUR

8,195

5.375,92

EUR

8,195

770,33

EUR

8,195

2.048,75

EUR

8,195

6.146,25

EUR

8,201

6.150,75



d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

8,1867 EUR

573.067,82 EUR



e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-29 UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction