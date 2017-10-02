DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english

2017. október 02., hétfő, 13:52








Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Correction of a notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them from 02.10.2017


02.10.2017 / 13:50



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


This is a correction to the notification of 02.10.2017 - Changes have been made in the English version only. 



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the supervisory board

 

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44



 



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE0005493092

 

b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































































































































































































































































































































































Currency Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 8,115 1.704,15
EUR 8,115 3.570,60
EUR 8,115 3.570,60
EUR 8,115 1.704,15
EUR 8,150 5.949,50
EUR 8,150 163,00
EUR 8,150 2.445,00
EUR 8,150 3.667,50
EUR 8,150 920,95
EUR 8,150 3.097,00
EUR 8,150 268,95
EUR 8,150 97,80
EUR 8,150 7.840,30
EUR 8,148 40.740,00
EUR 8,147 13.849,90
EUR 8,145 35.430,75
EUR 8,183 24.549,00
EUR 8,183 24.549,00
EUR 8,190 2.178,54
EUR 8,190 1.285,83
EUR 8,190 1.285,83
EUR 8,190 3.497,13
EUR 8,190 57,33
EUR 8,190 4.733,82
EUR 8,190 1.318,59
EUR 8,190 1.949,22
EUR 8,190 4.733,82
EUR 8,190 2.366,91
EUR 8,190 4.733,82
EUR 8,190 4.733,82
EUR 8,190 5.634,72
EUR 8,190 2.760,03
EUR 8,190 2.874,69
EUR 8,190 2.350,53
EUR 8,190 2.760,03
EUR 8,190 2.760,03
EUR 8,190 2.719,08
EUR 8,190 2.760,03
EUR 8,190 2.448,81
EUR 8,190 2.989,35
EUR 8,190 2.588,04
EUR 8,200 12.513,20
EUR 8,200 1.582,60
EUR 8,200 8.806,80
EUR 8,208 2.372,11
EUR 8,209 16.048,60
EUR 8,210 13.768,17
EUR 8,210 2.290,59
EUR 8,210 4.277,41
EUR 8,210 2.290,59
EUR 8,200 1.697,40
EUR 8,198 5.328,70
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,205 902,55
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,198 5.205,73
EUR 8,198 5.205,73
EUR 8,198 8.288,18
EUR 8,198 5.205,73
EUR 8,198 688,63
EUR 8,200 6.232,00
EUR 8,200 6.232,00
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,205 4.742,49
EUR 8,205 1.788,69
EUR 8,205 2.953,80
EUR 8,205 3.134,31
EUR 8,205 4.299,42
EUR 8,205 2.953,80
EUR 8,205 6.465,54
EUR 8,205 98,46
EUR 8,205 1.952,79
EUR 8,205 1.887,15
EUR 8,205 1.575,36
EUR 8,205 3.618,41
EUR 8,205 918,96
EUR 8,205 3.183,54
EUR 8,205 1.058,45
EUR 8,205 574,35
EUR 8,205 3.085,08
EUR 8,205 196,92
EUR 8,200 3.116,00
EUR 8,200 6.912,60
EUR 8,200 1.730,20
EUR 8,200 1.730,20
EUR 8,200 1.730,20
EUR 8,200 3.476,80
EUR 8,200 6.059,80
EUR 8,200 1.730,20
EUR 8,200 1.730,20
EUR 8,200 319,80
EUR 8,200 6.150,00
EUR 8,200 1.664,60
EUR 8,200 1.000,40
EUR 8,200 5.338,20
EUR 8,200 1.385,80
EUR 8,200 861,00
EUR 8,198 6.148,50
EUR 8,202 4.552,11
EUR 8,202 9.957,23
EUR 8,202 1.845,45
EUR 8,202 4.552,11
EUR 8,202 3.699,10
EUR 8,209 9.711,25
EUR 8,209 4.030,62
EUR 8,209 2.774,64
EUR 8,209 4.030,62
EUR 8,209 4.030,62
EUR 8,209 49,25
EUR 8,198 5.049,97
EUR 8,198 6.148,50
EUR 8,198 5.049,97
EUR 8,198 5.049,97
EUR 8,198 5.049,97
EUR 8,198 295,13
EUR 8,195 4.097,50
EUR 8,195 5.375,92
EUR 8,195 770,33
EUR 8,195 2.048,75
EUR 8,195 6.146,25
EUR 8,201 6.150,75

 

d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8,1867 EUR 573.067,82 EUR

 

e) Date of the transaction



2017-09-29 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













02.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37963  02.10.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum