







Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen





02.10.2017 / 17:51







Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.





MELDUNG UND ÖFFENTLICHE BEKANNTGABE DER GESCHÄFTE VON PERSONEN, DIE FÜHRUNGSAUFGABEN WAHRNEHMEN, SOWIE IN ENGER BEZIEHUNG ZU IHNEN STEHENDEN PERSONEN









1.

Angaben zu den personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

a)

Name

Sascha Wilhelm



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / Status

CEO, member of the management board

b)

Erstnotifikation / Änderung

Erstnotifikation



3.

Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht

a)

Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.



b)

LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793





4.

Angaben zum Geschäft / zu den Geschäften

a)

Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Aktie



ISIN

ISIN LU1296758029

b)

Art des Geschäfts

Kauf

c)

Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

EUR50,4247

EUR151.274,10

d)

Aggregierte Informationen



- Aggregiertes Volumen

EUR151.274,10

- Preis(e)

EUR50,4247

e)

Datum des Geschäfts

2017-09-29, UTC + 02.00

f)

Ort des Geschäfts

Xetra, MIC XETR



























02.10.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



