NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sascha Wilhelm



2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO, member of the management board

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification



3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.



b)

LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793





4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares



Identification code

ISIN LU1296758029

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR50.4247

EUR151,274.10

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

EUR151,274.10

- Price

EUR50.4247

e)

Date of the transaction

2017-09-29, UTC + 02.00

f)

Place of the transaction

Xetra, MIC XETR



























