Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.10.2017 / 17:51



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sascha Wilhelm
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status CEO, member of the management board
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Corestate Capital Holding S.A.  
b) LEI 529900GNB86RB7HRX793   
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Shares
  Identification code ISIN LU1296758029
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR50.4247 EUR151,274.10
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume EUR151,274.10
- Price EUR50.4247
e) Date of the transaction 2017-09-29, UTC + 02.00
f) Place of the transaction Xetra, MIC XETR













Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
