DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





03.10.2017 / 14:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 15, 2017

German: https://bs-ag.com/finanzberichte



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018

German: https://bs-ag.com/finanzberichte

