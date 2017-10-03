DGAP-AFR: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. október 03., kedd, 14:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


03.10.2017 / 14:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 15, 2017
German: https://bs-ag.com/finanzberichte

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018
German: https://bs-ag.com/finanzberichte














03.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft

Elsenheimerstr. 45

80687 München

Germany
Internet: www.bs-ag.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




615381  03.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=615381&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum