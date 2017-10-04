DGAP-DD: Jungheinrich AG english

2017. október 04., szerda, 12:02








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.10.2017 / 12:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jungheinrich AG


b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
40.10 EUR 1283.20 EUR
40.10 EUR 10025.00 EUR
40.10 EUR 4010.00 EUR
40.10 EUR 120300.00 EUR
40.10 EUR 24781.80 EUR
40.16 EUR 1204.80 EUR
40.16 EUR 7670.56 EUR
40.16 EUR 1084.32 EUR
40.16 EUR 6465.76 EUR
40.16 EUR 5582.24 EUR
40.16 EUR 1686.72 EUR
40.16 EUR 3975.84 EUR
40.16 EUR 602.40 EUR
40.16 EUR 5582.24 EUR
40.16 EUR 4016.00 EUR
40.16 EUR 722.88 EUR
40.16 EUR 98030.56 EUR
40.16 EUR 5823.20 EUR
40.16 EUR 18192.48 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
40.1300 EUR 321040.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-02; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














04.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37995  04.10.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum