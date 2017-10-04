







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





04.10.2017 / 12:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Wolff

Last name(s):

Lange



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Jungheinrich AG





b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006219934





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

40.10 EUR





1283.20 EUR



40.10 EUR





10025.00 EUR



40.10 EUR





4010.00 EUR



40.10 EUR





120300.00 EUR



40.10 EUR





24781.80 EUR



40.16 EUR





1204.80 EUR



40.16 EUR





7670.56 EUR



40.16 EUR





1084.32 EUR



40.16 EUR





6465.76 EUR



40.16 EUR





5582.24 EUR



40.16 EUR





1686.72 EUR



40.16 EUR





3975.84 EUR



40.16 EUR





602.40 EUR



40.16 EUR





5582.24 EUR



40.16 EUR





4016.00 EUR



40.16 EUR





722.88 EUR



40.16 EUR





98030.56 EUR



40.16 EUR





5823.20 EUR



40.16 EUR





18192.48 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

40.1300 EUR





321040.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



