Berlin, 4 October 2017 - Today, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG IMMOBILIEN") announces the final results of its voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft ("WCM"). The extended acceptance period, during which 11,143,424 additional WCM shares were tendered, expired on 26 September 2017, 24:00 hours (midnight) (CEST). Overall, 117,505,327 shares, corresponding to approx. 86% of the share capital of WCM, have been tendered.

As set out in the offer document, TLG IMMOBILIEN offered 1 new no-par value bearer share in exchange for every 5.75 WCM shares (4:23). The new shares will originate from the existing authorized capital of TLG IMMOBILIEN and will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2017. As a result of the approx. 86% acceptance rate, TLG IMMOBILIEN will issue 20,435,708 new no-par value bearer shares.

The delivery of the new shares to the shareholders of WCM who tendered their shares, as well as the start of trading of the new shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is expected to take place within the next days.

The combination of the two entities allows TLG IMMOBILIEN to significantly expand its presence in the economic growth areas of western Germany, in line with the company"s growth strategy which has accelerated since its IPO in 2014. TLG IMMOBILIEN expects to realize cost synergies of approx. EUR 5 m p.a. on fully phased-in basis, assuming that a domination agreement is concluded between TLG IMMOBILIEN and WCM. The headquarters of the combined business will remain in Berlin.

Niclas Karoff, Member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN said: "We are happy to announce the successful completion of a milestone transaction that enables TLG IMMOBILIEN to build a pan-German commercial real estate platform with a value of more than EUR 3 bn and focused on key domestic growth hubs. While maintaining our balanced office/retail portfolio structure and income profile, the combined company has the operational and financial strength to continue its growth path with a focus on institutional quality properties."

Peter Finkbeiner, Member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN added: "We have already started to prepare the integration of the two platforms in order to achieve maximum benefits as soon as possible. The new size and reach of TLG IMMOBILIEN will enable the company to play an even larger role in the German commercial real estate market without compromising our financial policies."

About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialized in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 June 2017, the portfolio value of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG amounted to EUR 2.3 bn. The EPRA Net Asset Value per share of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG amounted to EUR 18.95 as of the same date.

