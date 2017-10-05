DGAP-Ad-hoc: IKB Funding Trust I / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





IKB Funding Trust I: IKB Funding Trust I intends to merge with IKB Funding Trust Merger I





04-Oct-2017 / 21:12 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc: IKB Funding Trust I intends to merge with IKB Funding Trust Merger I

Noncumulative Trust Preferred Securities / ISIN: DE0008592759

Wilmington, Delaware, USA / 4 October 2017 - IKB Funding Trust I ("Trust") intends to acquire all of the assets, and to assume all of the liabilities and obligations, of IKB Funding Trust Merger I ("Merger Trust") by means of a merger of Merger Trust with and into the Trust. IKB Funding LLC I (Sponsor and Trust intend to modify the Trust Agreement to permit Trust to enter into the Merger. Thus, the Trust intends to solicit consents of the holders of the Noncumulative Trust Preferred Securities (with an aggregate outstanding Liquidation Preference Amount of EUR250,000,000), subsequently reduced to an aggregate outstanding Liquidation Preference Amount of EUR75,068,000 (the "Securities"; the holders of such Securities the "Holders").

Under the terms of the intended merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") the cash of the Merger Trust will be distributed to the Holders, so that each Holder receives consideration per each EUR100 liquidation amount of Securities it holds prior to the Merger consisting of a cash payment of EUR 70, whereupon the Securities will be cancelled and the Holders" beneficial interests in the Trust will be deemed void and of no further effect and no additional payments of any type, including, but not limited to, any past, current, authorized or declared dividends or distributions, costs, expenses, recovery, payment or reimbursement shall be payable.

The consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., Central European Time, on 6 November, 2017 (such time and date, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the "Expiration Time"). If valid consents from holders of at least a simple majority in liquidation amount of the Securities at the time outstanding are obtained by the Expiration Time, we expect that the proposed amendment to the Trust Agreement will be signed as soon as such sufficient consents are received, and certain other preconditions satisfied, and will become effective promptly after the Expiration Time. Further, we expect that the merger and the distribution of above mentioned cash payment will be completed promptly after the execution of the proposed amendments.

Information on the intended proposed amendments and the intended merger will be distributed to the Holders in due time.

The Home Member State for the Securities is Germany.