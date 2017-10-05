DGAP-Adhoc: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Bestellung des Sprechers des Vorstandes Niko Johns
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Der Aufsichtsrat der WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hat heute Herrn Niko Johns mit Wirkung ab dem 1. März 2018 für weitere drei Jahre als Mitglied des Vorstands und Sprecher des Vorstandes der Gesellschaft bestellt.
Pirmasens, den 05.10.2017
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG
Der Vorstand
616193 05.10.2017 CET/CEST
