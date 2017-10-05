DGAP-Adhoc: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Bestellung des Sprechers des Vorstandes Niko Johns

2017. október 05., csütörtök, 13:38





DGAP-Ad-hoc: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Bestellung des Sprechers des Vorstandes Niko Johns


05.10.2017 / 13:38 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Der Aufsichtsrat der WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hat heute Herrn Niko Johns mit Wirkung ab dem 1. März 2018 für weitere drei Jahre als Mitglied des Vorstands und Sprecher des Vorstandes der Gesellschaft bestellt.

 

Pirmasens, den 05.10.2017 

 

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

 

Der Vorstand




Kontakt:

Frank Grüber

Prokurist

E-Mail: frank.grueber@wasgau-ag.de

Tel.: 06331/558-166







05.10.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

Blocksbergstrasse 183

66955 Pirmasens

Deutschland
Telefon: 06331-558-150
Fax: 06331-558-100
E-Mail: niko.johns@wasgau-ag.de
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007016008
WKN: 701600
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Hamburg





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



616193  05.10.2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=616193&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum