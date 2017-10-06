

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Contract





OHB SE: European Commission orders a further four Galileo satellites from OHB System AG





05-Oct-2017 / 20:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











October 5, 2017, Bremen - The European Commission has decided to exercise one of its contractual options for the European Galileo navigation system and has therefore ordered a further four satellites from OHB System AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124). The European Commission and ESA have a delegation agreement by which ESA acts as design and procurement agent on behalf of the EU represented by the European Commission - Galileo"s owner.







This contract has a volume of EUR 157.75 million. Assembly and testing of the navigation satellites will commence immediately after the completion of the Batch 3 satellites under the previous order.







Accordingly, OHB System AG has been awarded contracts for a total of 34 Galileo satellites to date. Of these, 14 are already in orbit.















Corporate Communications



Günther Hörbst



Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438



Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898



E-Mail:

October 5, 2017, Bremen - The European Commission has decided to exercise one of its contractual options for the European Galileo navigation system and has therefore ordered a further four satellites from OHB System AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124). The European Commission and ESA have a delegation agreement by which ESA acts as design and procurement agent on behalf of the EU represented by the European Commission - Galileo"s owner.This contract has a volume of EUR 157.75 million. Assembly and testing of the navigation satellites will commence immediately after the completion of the Batch 3 satellites under the previous order.Accordingly, OHB System AG has been awarded contracts for a total of 34 Galileo satellites to date. Of these, 14 are already in orbit.Corporate CommunicationsGünther HörbstTel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de













05-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



