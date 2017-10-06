DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: European Commission orders a further four Galileo satellites from OHB System AG

2017. október 05., csütörtök, 20:28





DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Contract


OHB SE: European Commission orders a further four Galileo satellites from OHB System AG


05-Oct-2017 / 20:28 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





October 5, 2017, Bremen - The European Commission has decided to exercise one of its contractual options for the European Galileo navigation system and has therefore ordered a further four satellites from OHB System AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124). The European Commission and ESA have a delegation agreement by which ESA acts as design and procurement agent on behalf of the EU represented by the European Commission - Galileo"s owner.

 

This contract has a volume of EUR 157.75 million. Assembly and testing of the navigation satellites will commence immediately after the completion of the Batch 3 satellites under the previous order.

 

Accordingly, OHB System AG has been awarded contracts for a total of 34 Galileo satellites to date. Of these, 14 are already in orbit.

 





Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de







05-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



616355  05-Oct-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=616355&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum