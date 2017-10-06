DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: European Commission orders a further four Galileo satellites from OHB System AG
2017. október 05., csütörtök, 20:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Contract
October 5, 2017, Bremen - The European Commission has decided to exercise one of its contractual options for the European Galileo navigation system and has therefore ordered a further four satellites from OHB System AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124). The European Commission and ESA have a delegation agreement by which ESA acts as design and procurement agent on behalf of the EU represented by the European Commission - Galileo"s owner.
This contract has a volume of EUR 157.75 million. Assembly and testing of the navigation satellites will commence immediately after the completion of the Batch 3 satellites under the previous order.
Accordingly, OHB System AG has been awarded contracts for a total of 34 Galileo satellites to date. Of these, 14 are already in orbit.
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-9898
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
616355 05-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
