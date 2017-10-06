DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Alliance





Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson and Zeppelin Baumaschinen expand collaboration in Germany





06.10.2017 / 14:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wacker Neuson and Zeppelin Baumaschinen expand collaboration in Germany

(Munich, October 6, 2017) International light and compact equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has been working successfully with Zeppelin Rental GmbH, based in Garching, near Munich, for many years. Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH, sales and service partner to Caterpillar in Germany, now aims to include further Wacker Neuson products in its portfolio and distribute them via its nationwide network of branches across Germany.

Expansion of collaboration between Wacker Neuson and Zeppelin



Until now, Zeppelin has sourced four-wheel dumpers, track dumpers, mobile excavators, electric wheel loaders and selected compaction equipment from Wacker Neuson for its rental fleet in Germany. Especially in the rental sector, where light and compact equipment frequently changes hands and uses, ease of operation and service coupled with outstanding performance and reliability levels are key success factors in favor of Wacker Neuson machines.

Zeppelin now wants to enhance its portfolio of new equipment that it offers for sale. From 2018 on, the company will be including two compact mobile excavators, which it plans to distribute under the model numbers ZM70 and ZM110, via its 35 branches. The excavators will be manufactured at Wacker Neuson"s plant in Hörsching, near Linz, Austria.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with a company such as Zeppelin, which enjoys an outstanding reputation in Germany," explains Alexander Greschner, Chief Sales Officer at Wacker Neuson SE. "This will enable us to jointly capitalize on the growing market for mobile excavators in Germany and expand our market presence overall," he continues.

"We are supplying Zeppelin with two competitive mobile excavator model series that close a gap in the company"s extensive offering," adds Gert Reichetseder, spokesperson for the Management Board of Wacker Neuson Linz GmbH. "Our machines in the 6- to 10-ton segment deliver outstanding performance with significantly reduced fuel consumption. These compact machines can be driven directly from one construction site to another, making them an ideal choice especially for urban construction projects where flexibility is a must."

Fred Cordes, Chairman of the Management Board of Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH, is delighted about the new additions to the existing portfolio: "We wanted high-quality products that would meet our customers" exacting standards. The products from Wacker Neuson were the natural choice for us. These excavators perfectly complement our product portfolio. And customers who purchase these new compact excavators can also look forward to the exceptional level of service they have come to know and expect from Zeppelin."

About Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH



Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH is Europe"s leading sales and service organization in the construction equipment sector. The company has been the exclusive sales and service partner to the world"s largest construction equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar Inc., since 1954. Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH is the largest company in the Zeppelin Group, employing 1,526 people and generating revenue of EUR 977 million in 2016. The company"s offering includes the sale of new and used Caterpillar construction equipment, an extensive service offering - which it delivers throughout Germany from its 35 branches, consultation and equipment financing. The company"s headquarters and place of jurisdiction is Garching, near Munich, Germany. For further information, visit www.zeppelin-cat.de .



About Wacker Neuson



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2016, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.36 billion, employing around 4,900 people worldwide. www.wackerneusongroup.com

Your contact partner:



Wacker Neuson SE



Katrin Yvonne Neuffer



Head of Corporate Communication /



Investor Relations



Preussenstrasse 41



80809 Munich, Germany



Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-173



katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com



www.wackerneusongroup.com