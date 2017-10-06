DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson and Zeppelin Baumaschinen expand collaboration in Germany
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Wacker Neuson and Zeppelin Baumaschinen expand collaboration in Germany
(Munich, October 6, 2017) International light and compact equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has been working successfully with Zeppelin Rental GmbH, based in Garching, near Munich, for many years. Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH, sales and service partner to Caterpillar in Germany, now aims to include further Wacker Neuson products in its portfolio and distribute them via its nationwide network of branches across Germany.
Expansion of collaboration between Wacker Neuson and Zeppelin
Zeppelin now wants to enhance its portfolio of new equipment that it offers for sale. From 2018 on, the company will be including two compact mobile excavators, which it plans to distribute under the model numbers ZM70 and ZM110, via its 35 branches. The excavators will be manufactured at Wacker Neuson"s plant in Hörsching, near Linz, Austria.
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with a company such as Zeppelin, which enjoys an outstanding reputation in Germany," explains Alexander Greschner, Chief Sales Officer at Wacker Neuson SE. "This will enable us to jointly capitalize on the growing market for mobile excavators in Germany and expand our market presence overall," he continues.
"We are supplying Zeppelin with two competitive mobile excavator model series that close a gap in the company"s extensive offering," adds Gert Reichetseder, spokesperson for the Management Board of Wacker Neuson Linz GmbH. "Our machines in the 6- to 10-ton segment deliver outstanding performance with significantly reduced fuel consumption. These compact machines can be driven directly from one construction site to another, making them an ideal choice especially for urban construction projects where flexibility is a must."
Fred Cordes, Chairman of the Management Board of Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH, is delighted about the new additions to the existing portfolio: "We wanted high-quality products that would meet our customers" exacting standards. The products from Wacker Neuson were the natural choice for us. These excavators perfectly complement our product portfolio. And customers who purchase these new compact excavators can also look forward to the exceptional level of service they have come to know and expect from Zeppelin."
About Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH
Your contact partner:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
616549 06.10.2017
