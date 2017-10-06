DGAP-DD: JOST Werke AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: EICOM GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Eichler
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JOST Werke AG


b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 50,783 shares to EICOM GmbH pursuant lock-up agreement. EICOM GmbH (HRB 45370) is a 100% asset management company of Dr. Eichler (sole shareholder and managing director of EICOM GmbH).
Shares were only transferred, not traded/sold


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
