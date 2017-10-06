







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.10.2017 / 17:57







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Guoping

Last name(s):

Chen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Vtion Wireless Technology AG





b) LEI





4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000CHEN993





b) Nature of the transaction

Mr. Guoping Chen is the sole shareholder of Sunshine Century Investment Ltd. ("SCI") and Awill Holdings Limited ("Awill"). SCI held 460,530 (3.77%) of the shares in the issuer Vtion Wireless Technology AG ("Vtion"); Awill held 7,393,892 (60.54%) of the shares in Vtion.



Mr. Chen is also a member of the management (Vorstandsmitglied) of Vtion.





On 3 October 2017, SCI transferred all of its 460,530 shares (3.77%) in Vtion for the day"s market price of EUR 0.34 to Awill. The purchase price will be returned to Awill, so that effectively the purchase price for the transfer of the shares would be EUR 0.00.







c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-03; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



