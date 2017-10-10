DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: November 23, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 23, 2017

German: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/

English: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications/





