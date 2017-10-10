DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia starts share buyback programme
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Publication of insider information (ad-hoc disclosure) in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Francotyp-Postalia starts share buyback programme
Berlin, 9 October 2017. The Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorisation to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) that was resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2015 and to acquire up to 475,000 shares (corresponding to a maximum of up to 2.91% of the Company"s share capital). The share buyback programme is expected to be issued in the period from 12 October 2017 to 12 January 2018 at a maximum total purchase price of EUR 3 million.
The treasury shares acquired are to be used for the purpose of servicing subscription rights that were issued and have been or will be exercised under stock option plans.
The acquisition on the stock market will be lead-managed by an investment firm or bank in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council from 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission from 8 March 2016, which supplements Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council with technical regulation standards for the conditions to be applied to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures ("Delegated Regulation").
This notification does not constitute either a sale offer or a request to buy securities of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. The shares offered as part of the IPO have already been sold.
This notification must not be published, distributed or transmitted in any other way in the United States of America. This notification does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell securities of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG in the United States of America and does not aim to make offerings of this type. The securities described in this notification are not and will not be registered in accordance with the United States Securities Act of 1933 in its currently prevailing version (the "Securities Act") and may only be offered for purchase or sale within the United States of America without being previously registered if subject to an exemption in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act.
In the United Kingdom, this notification is only directed at persons and/or is only intended for distribution to persons who (i) have sector experience with investments in the context of Article 19 (5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Regulation") or (ii) who are covered by Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Regulation ("high net worth entities") (hereinafter all such persons will be referred to as "qualified persons"). The notification is only directed at qualified persons. Non-qualified persons should not act based on this notification or its contents or rely upon them. Every investment or investing activity to which this notification refers is available to qualified persons only and is processed solely by qualified persons.
The information contained in this notification is not intended for transmission to or within the United States of America.
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
616955 09-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
