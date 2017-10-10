DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback





Publication of insider information (ad-hoc disclosure) in accordance with Article 17 MAR



9 October 2017



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG



Prenzlauer Promenade 28



13089 Berlin (Germany)



ISIN: DE000FPH9000



WKN: FPH900



Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard)

Francotyp-Postalia starts share buyback programme

Berlin, 9 October 2017. The Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorisation to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) that was resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2015 and to acquire up to 475,000 shares (corresponding to a maximum of up to 2.91% of the Company"s share capital). The share buyback programme is expected to be issued in the period from 12 October 2017 to 12 January 2018 at a maximum total purchase price of EUR 3 million.

The treasury shares acquired are to be used for the purpose of servicing subscription rights that were issued and have been or will be exercised under stock option plans.

The acquisition on the stock market will be lead-managed by an investment firm or bank in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council from 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission from 8 March 2016, which supplements Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council with technical regulation standards for the conditions to be applied to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures ("Delegated Regulation").

