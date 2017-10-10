DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.10.2017 / 14:48



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tim
Last name(s): Scharwath

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
37.170 EUR 557550.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.170 EUR 557550.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
