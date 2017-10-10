DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia starts share buyback programme to service subscription rights from stock options





09.10.2017 / 15:04







Francotyp-Postalia starts share buyback programme to service subscription rights from stock options

- Buyback of up to 475,000 treasury shares; maximum of 2.91% of share capital

- Share buyback programme expected to be issued in the periode from 12 October 2017 to 12 January 2018

- Acquired shares to be used to service subscription rights from stock option plan

Berlin, 9 October 2017. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, an expert in secure and efficient communication, is to implement a share buyback programme, which is expected to take place over the period from 12 October to 12 January 2018. This was resolved by the Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG today with the approval of the Supervisory Board. A total of up to 475,000 shares are to be acquired for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 3 million.

With these treasury shares, the subscription rights from the options issued in connection with the stock option programmes are to be serviced. This will allow FP to avoid issuing new shares. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of the FP Group, explains: "To avoid any further dilution effect resulting from the exercise of stock options, we have decided to start the share buyback programme"

The purpose of the stock options is to lastingly combine the interests of the management and executives with those of the shareholders in a long-term increase in enterprise value. The long-term remuneration opportunities are closely connected to the Company"s success.

"With our ACT growth strategy, we are pursuing clearly defined goals and aiming to achieve revenues of EUR 400 million with an EBITDA margin of 20% by 2023. We are on the right path with ACT, but we are only at the beginning. Particularly in view of the systematic implementation of the ACT strategy, we want to enable our management to participate directly in the success of the company. Stock options represent a strong incentive to meet the requirements and achieve our ambitious performance targets," Günther continues.

The share buyback programme will take place on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2015 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz). The buyback of up to 475,000 shares - corresponding to a maximum of up to 2.91% of the Company"s share capital - is expected to be issued in the period from 12 October 2017 to 12 January 2018. It will take place on the stock market and will be lead-managed by an investment firm or bank in accordance with the safe harbour regulations.

Contact:





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG



Investor Relations / Public Relations



Sabina Prüser



VP Investor Relations/ Public Relations



Tel: +49 (0)30 220 660 410



Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425



E-mail: s.prueser@francotyp.com



De-Mail: s.prueser@francotyp.de-mail.de

This notification does not constitute either a sale offer or a request to buy securities of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. The shares offered as part of the IPO have already been sold.

