DGAP-DD: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. english

2017. október 09., hétfő, 16:23








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.10.2017 / 16:21



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr
First name: Thierry Louis Joseph
Last name(s): Guibert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.


b) LEI

724500PSNX8EVPOZ1M58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0011375019


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 EUR 147487 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.7000 EUR 147487.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XFRA














09.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Herengracht 466

1017 CA Amsterdam

Netherlands
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



38157  09.10.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum