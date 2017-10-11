DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Alliance





Aves One AG: Logivest exclusively advises Aves One on the purchase of logistics properties





10.10.2017 / 13:59







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Logivest exclusively advises Aves One on the purchase of logistics properties

- Aves One plans investments in logistics real estate

- First property already being examined

Hamburg, 10 October 2017 -Aves One AG, one of Germany"s leading holders of logistics equipment portfolios, will in future expand its asset portfolio by the addition of logistics properties. Purchases are planned throughout Germany, and are not limited to any particular region. To implement this aim, Aves is cooperating with immediate effect with Logivest GmbH (Logivest) in Munich, a consultancy firm specialising in logistics real estate. Consequently, Aves can access Logivest"s network in future when selecting suitable land and properties.

Logivest will also undertake tasks such as site and property analysis for Aves. In this respect, Aves will focus on both newly built and existing properties. Cooperation between the two companies has already begun with the purchase due diligence for a logistics property. In the context of the exploration, Logivest examines both the economic framework conditions and the location itself.



What is asked for is not just "Standard"



As well as classical standard logistics properties, Aves is also interested in transhipment buildings of the kind traditionally operated by express courier service providers and freight forwarders. Explaining the current situation on the logistics properties investment market, Logivest"s CEO Kuno Neumeier says "The sustained strong demand by institutional investors, and the associated scarcity of properties, are increasingly leading to investments outside the standard range of logistics real estate. Above all, goods handling facilities in good to very good locations and rented on a long-term basis are achieving good returns comparable to those of classical logistics properties."

Executive Board Member Jürgen Bauer explains that "We are pleased to be supported by Logivest, one of the sector"s leading consultancy firms. Alongside Rail and Container, the intention is for the Property business area to become another focus of our investments. We expect the cooperation with Logivest to enable us to build up a high-quality portfolio of logistics properties."

About Logivest GmbH:

Logivest GmbH, headquartered in Munich, specialises in consultancy and marketing related to logistics properties and logistics sites. Services in the areas of leasing, transaction consulting and new building consultancy are its core competences in this respect. The distinctive skills of the company, which was founded in 2011, are extensive cross-sector competences in logistics properties, location advice and logistics processes. Logivest, which has a total of five sites in Germany, offers its clients individually customised support in logistics services provision, production and trading throughout the Federal Republic of Germany.

The range of services offered by Logivest GmbH are supplemented by its sister company Logivest Concept GmbH, which gives siting advice to those seeking locations and marketing advice to site vendors. In addition, Logivest Concept supports companies in optimising or newly designing their logistics processes, and in mergers & acquisitions decisions, thus completing the Logivest Group"s full-service consultancy offering. More information is available at www.logivest.de.

About Aves One AG:

The Aves One Group"s key activities are in the Container, Rail, Special and Resale Equipment business divisions. The Aves One Group invests at the same time in sustainable assets with stable cash-flows in liquid markets. Very good access to the equipment market together with comprehensive knowledge on the subjects of financing in management and with partners are the foundation for the continuous enlargement and expansion of its business activities. The objective is further business activity expansion leading to the Aves Group managing a total asset volume of at least one billion Euro in 2020.

More information: www.avesone.com

Contact



Aves One AG



Jürgen Bauer, Management Board



Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350



Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359



E-mail ir@avesone.com