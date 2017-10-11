DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





1. Details of issuer



curasan AG



Lindigstraße 4



63801 Kleinostheim



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

10 Oct 2017



3. New total number of voting rights:

13693396







