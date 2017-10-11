DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.10.2017 / 20:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Mr Paul E. Singer,
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|3.01 %
|0.00 %
|3.01 %
|192495476
|Previous notification
|n.a. %
|n.a. %
|n.a. %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE0006602006
|0
|5794616
|0.00 %
|3.01 %
|Total
|5794616
|3.01 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
10.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de