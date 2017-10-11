DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
10.10.2017 / 20:48
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Name:
|Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
|Herr Paul E. Singer,
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
|neu
|3,01 %
|0,00 %
|3,01 %
|192495476
|letzte Mitteilung
|n.a. %
|n.a. %
|n.a. %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
|DE0006602006
|0
|5794616
|0,00 %
|3,01 %
|Summe
|5794616
|3,01 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
| %
|
|
|Summe
| %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
| %
|
|
|
|Summe
| %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Hambledon, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Maidenhead LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Liverpool Associates, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|The Liverpool Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Braxton Associates, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Special GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Asset Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott Associates, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warrington LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Paul E. Singer
| %
| %
| %
|Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
|Datum der Hauptversammlung:
|Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:
| % (entspricht Stimmrechten)
10.10.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de