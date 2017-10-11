DGAP-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2017. október 10., kedd, 20:48





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


10.10.2017 / 20:48


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Herr Paul E. Singer,
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.10.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 3,01 % 0,00 % 3,01 % 192495476
letzte Mitteilung n.a. % n.a. % n.a. % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
DE0006602006 0 5794616 0,00 % 3,01 %
Summe 5794616 3,01 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l. % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l. % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l. % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 














10.10.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




617645  10.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=617645&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum