1. Angaben zum Emittenten



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft



Peter-Müller-Straße 12



40468 Düsseldorf



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Herr Paul E. Singer,

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944





4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.10.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

3,01 %

0,00 %

3,01 %

192495476

letzte Mitteilung

n.a. %

n.a. %

n.a. %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

DE0006602006

0

5794616

0,00 %

3,01 %

Summe

5794616

3,01 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

%

%

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.àr.l.

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc.

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





