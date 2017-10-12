DGAP-DD: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Kind

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG


b) LEI

391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.695 EUR 18475.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.695 EUR 18475.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
