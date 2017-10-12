DGAP-News: Quirin Privatbank AG / Key word(s): Disposal





11 Oktober 2017





Grunwald, 11 October 2017 - Mr Dietmar Müller, who holds around 20% of shares in KPS AG, today announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors in order to reduce his shareholding in KPS AG.

Quirin Privatbank AG will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the transaction. The placement price is subject to an agreement between Quirin Privatbank AG and Mr Dietmar Müller at the close of the bookbuilding process.







