DGAP-News: Launch of an accelerated bookbuilding process of shares in KPS AG: anchor investor Dietmar Müller intends to reduce his shareholding
2017. október 11., szerda, 17:38
DGAP-News: Quirin Privatbank AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Press Release
Launch of an accelerated bookbuilding process of shares in KPS AG: anchor investor Dietmar Müller intends to reduce his shareholding
Grunwald, 11 October 2017 - Mr Dietmar Müller, who holds around 20% of shares in KPS AG, today announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors in order to reduce his shareholding in KPS AG.
Quirin Privatbank AG will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the transaction. The placement price is subject to an agreement between Quirin Privatbank AG and Mr Dietmar Müller at the close of the bookbuilding process.
Disclaimer:
This publication is for informational purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to treat nor an invitation to subscribe to securities. The securities that are the subject of this publication will be offered exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and certain European countries by way of a private placement to institutional investors. The securities have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in its respective current version ("Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without prior registration under the Securities Act.
This publication is not intended for distribution, transmission or publication, either directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan nor in countries where the dissemination of this publication is unlawful.
11.10.2017
