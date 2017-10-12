DGAP-Adhoc: SLEEPZ AG: Adjustment of the annual forecast 2017
2017. október 12., csütörtök, 11:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SLEEPZ AG: Adjustment of the annual forecast 2017
Berlin, 12.10.2017 - SLEEPZ AG (ISIN: DE000A2E3772), an eCommerce group in the sleep products segment (bedding, bedroom furniture, mattresses, etc.) which is traded at the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurter Stock exchange, is updating its revenues and earnings forecast for the financial year 2017.
The background to this are recent publications on defective raw material deliveries to the mattress manufacturers, due to this some of them stopped their production and delivery. This also leads to further delays in the production expansion of the not directly affected "Grafenfels" mattress series, which should contribute a significant contribution to sales in the fourth quarter. Also, the effects on short- to medium-term buyer behavior are not yet foreseeable at this stage.
notifying person:
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLEEPZ AG
|Schlüterstraße 38
|10629 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-555
|E-mail:
|ir@sleepz.com
|Internet:
|www.sleepz.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
|WKN:
|A2E377, A2E4L5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
618271 12-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
