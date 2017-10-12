DGAP-Adhoc: SLEEPZ AG: Adjustment of the annual forecast 2017

Berlin, 12.10.2017 - SLEEPZ AG (ISIN: DE000A2E3772), an eCommerce group in the sleep products segment (bedding, bedroom furniture, mattresses, etc.) which is traded at the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurter Stock exchange, is updating its revenues and earnings forecast for the financial year 2017.



The background to this are recent publications on defective raw material deliveries to the mattress manufacturers, due to this some of them stopped their production and delivery. This also leads to further delays in the production expansion of the not directly affected "Grafenfels" mattress series, which should contribute a significant contribution to sales in the fourth quarter. Also, the effects on short- to medium-term buyer behavior are not yet foreseeable at this stage.

In addition, in the third quarter of 2017, the anticipated consolidated revenues of EUR 2.9 million are above those of the second quarter of 2017 (EUR 2.7 million), but still remained lower than the previous year"s figure of EUR 3.2 million.


The Management Board has therefore decided today to adjust its forecast for the 2017 financial year as a whole. After a sales revenue of approx. EUR 8.8 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 10.9 million), the group now expects consolidated sales of EUR 12-14 million (so far: EUR 18 million). The result at the level of the subsidiaries is expected to be in the range of EUR minus 1 to minus 1.5 million.


SLEEPZ is currently working on the takeover of Cubitabo GmbH and on the 100% integration of sleepz Home GmbH. Even in the case of implementation in 2017 both measures will not have a significant impact on the forecast. The work on a securities approval prospectus, however, was postponed to the first half of 2018.



notifying person:

Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board Member



Contact:

Corinna Riewe, bmp Holding AG, Investor Relations, Tel.: ++49-30-20305567,

e-mail: criewe@bmp.com, Fax: ++49-30-20305555










Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG

Schlüterstraße 38

10629 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@sleepz.com
Internet: www.sleepz.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
WKN: A2E377, A2E4L5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau





 
