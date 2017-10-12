DGAP-DD: adidas AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.10.2017 / 13:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Bauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG


b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
165.24 EUR 2325.39 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
165.24 EUR 2325.39 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - Xetra
MIC: XETR














