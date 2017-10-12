DGAP-Adhoc: Decheng Technology AG: Three shareholders exempt from Lock-up obligation

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Decheng Technology AG: Three shareholders exempt from Lock-up obligation


12-Oct-2017 / 15:24 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cologne, October 12, 2017. Decheng Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9; German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1YDDM; ticker symbol: 333) announces, that the Lock-up-obligations between ACON Actienbank AG, Heimeranstr. 37, 80339 Munich, Germany, ("ACON") acting as the issuing bank, and the following three shareholders of the company have been terminated on October 12, 2017 with immediate effect:



Mr. ZHU Xiaofang, with residential address in Hong Kong, is a shareholder of the Company holding 20,430,000 shares out of the total shares in the Company. Rongshang Limited, with business address in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is a shareholder of the Company holding 2,049,000 shares out of the total shares in the Company. All-Time-Wonderful Limited, with business address in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is a shareholder of the Company holding 2,049,000 shares out of the total shares in the Company. The aforementioned shareholders each entered into a Lock-up-obligation with ACON in relation to their respective shares on May 28, 2016.






Contact:

VPC Group

Frankfurt Branch

Bleichstr. 64-66

60313 Frankfurt

Germany

+49 69 175371963

ir@dechengtechnology.com







Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG

Martin-Luther-Platz 26

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211-78179033
E-mail: contact@dechengtechnology.com
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com
ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9
WKN: A1YDDM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange





 
