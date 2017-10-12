DGAP-Ad-hoc: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Decheng Technology AG: Three shareholders exempt from Lock-up obligation





Cologne, October 12, 2017. Decheng Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9; German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1YDDM; ticker symbol: 333) announces, that the Lock-up-obligations between ACON Actienbank AG, Heimeranstr. 37, 80339 Munich, Germany, ("ACON") acting as the issuing bank, and the following three shareholders of the company have been terminated on October 12, 2017 with immediate effect:

Mr. ZHU Xiaofang, with residential address in Hong Kong, is a shareholder of the Company holding 20,430,000 shares out of the total shares in the Company. Rongshang Limited, with business address in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is a shareholder of the Company holding 2,049,000 shares out of the total shares in the Company. All-Time-Wonderful Limited, with business address in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is a shareholder of the Company holding 2,049,000 shares out of the total shares in the Company. The aforementioned shareholders each entered into a Lock-up-obligation with ACON in relation to their respective shares on May 28, 2016.

