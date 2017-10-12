Agreement by DEPFA ACS BANK to purchase their own covered bond securities from FMS Wertmanagement AöR, to cancel them, and to sell assets to FMS-WM to reduce its cover pool
2017. október 12., csütörtök, 16:12
DEPFA ACS BANK (-)
Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release
RE: Agreement by DEPFA ACS BANK to purchase their own covered bond securities from FMS Wertmanagement AöR, to cancel them, and to sell assets to FMS-WM to reduce its cover pool
12 October 2017
Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK ("DEPFA ACS" or the "Issuer") in respect of its covered bonds (as defined below) listed on a trading venue within the scope of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The Market Abuse Regulation requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer and the covered bonds.
Background:
Purchase of covered bonds:
Issuer: DEPFA ACS
It is the intention of DEPFA ACS to purchase these covered bonds and cancel them.
Sale of assets:
Purchase price and pricing mechanism:
The pricing mechanism for arriving at the purchase price of a covered bond will be the sum of the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest discounted at the relevant purchase yield. The purchase yield of a covered bond is subject to market conditions and as such will depend, inter alia, on the relevant interest rate curve, purchase spread and applicable market conventions for each covered bond which will vary depending on the specific commercial characteristics for each covered bond.
DEPFA ACS buyback policy:
For FMS-WM:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BCLA9
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|-
|LEI Code:
|6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|4733
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
618563 12-Oct-2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]