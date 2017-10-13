







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Peer M.

Last name(s):

Schatz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Stock Options





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 103,113 QIAGEN Stock Options (NL0012169213) by the means of "cashless exercise" (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the

disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.).

10 year expiration date of underlying

Options: February 28, 2018.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.43 USD





2312824.59 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.43 USD





2312824.59 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



