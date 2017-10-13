DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.10.2017 / 20:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peer M.
Last name(s): Schatz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Stock Options


b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of 103,113 QIAGEN Stock Options (NL0012169213) by the means of "cashless exercise" (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the
disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.).
10 year expiration date of underlying
Options: February 28, 2018.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
22.43 USD 2312824.59 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.43 USD 2312824.59 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
