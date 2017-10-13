DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF signs agreement to acquire significant parts of Bayer"s seed and non-selective herbicide businesses
BASF signs agreement to acquire significant parts of Bayer"s seed and non-selective herbicide businesses
- Strengthens and expands BASF"s Agricultural Solutions offer
- Attractive and targeted portfolio additions in key row crops in select countries
- Underpins BASF"s commitment to agriculture, innovation and long-term growth
Ludwigshafen, Germany - October 13, 2017 - BASF has signed an agreement to acquire significant parts of Bayer"s seed and non-selective herbicide businesses. Bayer intends to divest these assets in the context of its planned acquisition of Monsanto. The all-cash purchase price is EUR5.9 billion, subject to certain adjustments at closing. The assets to be acquired include Bayer"s global glufosinate-ammonium non-selective herbicide business, commercialized under the Liberty(R), Basta(R) and Finale(R) brands, as well as its seed businesses for key row crops in select markets: canola hybrids in North America under the InVigor(R) brand using the LibertyLink(R) trait technology, oilseed rape mainly in European markets, cotton in the Americas and Europe as well as soybean in the Americas. The transaction also includes Bayer"s trait research and breeding capabilities for these crops and the LibertyLink(R) trait and trademark.
For the full year 2016, sales of the business to be purchased from Bayer amounted to around EUR1.3 billion and EBITDA to around EUR385 million. The transaction is subject to the closing of Bayer"s acquisition of Monsanto and approval by relevant authorities. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.
The agreed acquisition will expand BASF"s well-established and successful crop protection business and its biotechnology activities by a substantial seed business and will strengthen its existing herbicide portfolio. Through this strategic complement, BASF seizes the opportunity to acquire attractive assets in key row crops and markets.
The acquired business areas will allow BASF to offer farmers a greater choice of solutions addressing their needs for high-quality seeds, chemical and biological crop protection. Furthermore, the transaction will create new opportunities for growth and strengthen BASF"s global innovation potential.
More than 1,800 commercial, R&D, breeding and production personnel shall transfer from Bayer to BASF. These employees are primarily located in the United States, Germany, Brazil, Canada and Belgium. Furthermore, BASF will acquire the manufacturing sites for glufosinate-ammonium production and formulation in Germany, the United States, and Canada, seed breeding facilities in the Americas and Europe as well as trait research facilities in the United States and Europe.
