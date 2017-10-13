DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Takeover





Nemetschek SE acquires leading US software provider RISA for structural engineering





Nemetschek acquires leading US software provider RISA for structural engineering

- RISA is a key player in structural analysis and design software in the US

- High-level strategic fit to strengthen Nemetschek"s position in the US structural market

- Acquisition complements Nemetschek"s existing portfolio of AEC software

Munich, October 13, 2017 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) has today agreed to acquire RISA Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, USA. The purchase is structured as an asset deal. RISA offers one of most popular structural engineering software suites in the US for multi-material structures such as steel, concrete, masonry and wood. With around 10,000 users, RISA has leading market share and is a key provider to top design firms in the US. RISA was acquired by the Nemetschek Group as part of Nemetschek"s worldwide structural engineering software strategy. Nemetschek already has a leading market position in the European structural analysis and design market via its brand SCIA. With the acquisition of RISA, Nemetschek further establishes its commitment to delivering complete engineering workflows in the US market. Additionally, RISA"s large market share in the US will increase awareness of the Nemetschek Group in the US structural market, accelerate growth through close collaboration between the brands and support Nemetschek"s commercial strategies.

RISA has 24 employees. For the year 2017, RISA anticipates revenues amounting to around USD 7.5 million and an operating margin (EBITDA margin) in the range of the Nemetschek Group average. The purchase price amounts to about USD 24.9 million (cash-/debt-free). The financing of the purchase price is provided mainly by the company"s own capital resources and by the use of credit lines. The acquisition occurs via a subsidiary of the Nemetschek SE and is expected to be closed in October 2017.

