Nemetschek acquires leading US software provider RISA for structural engineering

- RISA is a key player in structural analysis and design software in the US

- High-level strategic fit to strengthen Nemetschek"s position in the US structural market

- Acquisition complements Nemetschek"s existing portfolio of AEC software

Munich, October 13, 2017 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) has today agreed to acquire RISA Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, USA. The purchase is structured as an asset deal. RISA offers one of most popular structural engineering software suites in the US for multi-material structures such as steel, concrete, masonry and wood. With around 10,000 users, RISA has leading market share and is a key provider to top design firms in the US. RISA was acquired by the Nemetschek Group as part of Nemetschek"s worldwide structural engineering software strategy. Nemetschek already has a leading market position in the European structural analysis and design market via its brand SCIA. With the acquisition of RISA, Nemetschek further establishes its commitment to delivering complete engineering workflows in the US market.

Additionally, RISA"s large market share in the US will increase awareness of the Nemetschek Group in the US structural market, accelerate growth through close collaboration between the brands and support Nemetschek"s commercial strategies. "RISA is perfectly complementing our existing solution portfolio for the AEC industry. The acquisition of RISA, in combination with the strong position of SCIA in Europe, allows us to take a leap forward in significantly strengthening our market share in the worldwide structural market", says Patrik Heider, Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group.

"The acquisition is a great fit for both companies," says Bruce Bates, founder and current CEO of RISA. Bruce will be retiring shortly after passing the CEO role to Amber Freund, current COO, who joined RISA in 2005. "I am excited to join the Nemetschek Group and the opportunities it provides to both our customers and our company. We look forward to collaborating with other Nemetschek brands to provide a comprehensive set of design tools for structural engineers," says Amber Freund.

RISA has 24 employees. For the year 2017, RISA anticipates revenues amounting to around USD 7.5 million and an operating margin (EBITDA margin) in the range of the Nemetschek Group average. The purchase price amounts to about USD 24.9 million (cash-/debt-free). The financing of the purchase price is provided mainly by the company"s own capital resources and by the use of credit lines. The acquisition occurs via a subsidiary of the Nemetschek SE and is expected to be closed in October 2017.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is driving digitalization for a better built world. The unique holding structure gives our 14 strong brands the flexibility to innovate in an entrepreneurial way while closely engaging with their 2.3 million customers worldwide. Our Open BIM approach is lifting Building Information Modeling to the next level: Architects, engineers and construction companies can seamlessly exchange data and choose the best technology for their needs. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,000 experts who are building the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries of the future.



Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company generated revenue of EUR 337.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 88.0 million in 2016.