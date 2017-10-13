







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.10.2017 / 13:38







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christopher

Last name(s):

Hoffmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

va-Q-tec AG





b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006636681





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 60,000 shares of va-Q-tec AG for the payment of income tax due to shares received from the stock option program from 2013, see announcement of 2017-10-13





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.75 EUR





1245000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.75 EUR





1245000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



