1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Hoffmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 60,000 shares of va-Q-tec AG for the payment of income tax due to shares received from the stock option program from 2013, see announcement of 2017-10-13


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
20.75 EUR 1245000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.75 EUR 1245000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
