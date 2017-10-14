



On 11 October 2017 Mr. Igor Kuzniar for and on behalf of himself and of Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland, submitted a voting rights notification according to § 27a para 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ("ADVA") as set out below:

"On 21 September 2017 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 21, 22 of the German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 10% in the voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 10.09% (5,010,822 voting rights) as of 20 September 2017. With respect to such notification, the undersigned Mr. Igor Kuzniar hereby notifies you, pursuant to Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act, for and on behalf of himself and of Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland, (hereinafter jointly the "notifying parties") as follows:

1. Teleios Capital Partners LLC is an investment firm that invests funds on behalf of its clients. The investment of the notifying parties aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue strategic objectives.

2. Teleios Capital Partners LLC may purchase or otherwise acquire on behalf of its clients additional voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.

3. Currently, the notifying parties do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.

4. The notifying parties are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of equity to debt or the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use of funds managed by Teleios Capital Partners LLC on behalf of its clients."





Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 13 October 2017

ADVA Optical Networking SE



The Management Board