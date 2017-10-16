DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. reports strong growth and raises full-year guidance for 2017

ad pepper media International N.V. reports strong growth and raises full-year guidance for 2017


ad pepper media International N.V. reports strong growth and raises full-year guidance for 2017


Nuremberg, Amsterdam, October 16, 2017

Third-quarter sales at ad pepper media International N.V. grew by 34.8 percent and thus clearly exceeded the strong growth already reported for the first half. In the nine-month period as a whole, the group generated further record sales of EUR 52,037k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 41,830k), corresponding to growth of 24.4 percent.

All three operating segments have posted robust growth: ad agents reported particularly dynamic developments, with nine-month sales growth of 42.2 percent to EUR 11,507k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 8,092k) and sales growth of 62.3 percent in the third quarter alone. Sales in the ad pepper media segment also grew over the past nine months, in this case by 25.2 percent to EUR 4,837k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 3,865k).

Thanks to accelerated growth of 28.6 percent in the past third quarter, Webgains substantially increased its nine-month sales by 19.5 percent to EUR 35,693k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 29,866k); currency-adjusted sales rose by 27.2 percent. Webgains is growing notably faster than the market and consequently gained additional market share.

The group"s gross profit improved by 18.6 percent to EUR 4,403k in the third quarter. For the nine-month period as a whole, this key figure grew by 14.0 percent to EUR 13,066k (currency-adjusted: 17.7 percent). Despite increased operating expenses mainly relating to investments in the Webgains and ad agents segments, the third-quarter EBITDA of EUR 455k represents the best third-quarter operating earnings reported for more than 10 years. EBITDA for the nine-month period as a whole came to EUR 955k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 1,255k), with the ad agents segment improving its EBITDA to EUR 754k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 694k). The ad pepper media segment improved its EBITDA to EUR 965k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 655k), while the Webgains segment generated EBITDA of EUR 552k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 1,035k).

Given the strong performance in the past quarter, the company has raised its full-year guidance for 2017 and now expects to generate sales of at least EUR 70,000k and EBITDA of at least EUR 1,500k.



The report on the first nine months of 2017 will be published on November 15, 2017.



For further information:

Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

Tel.: +49 (0) 911 929057-0

Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157

E-mail: ir@adpepper.com










