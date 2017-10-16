DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Change in Forecast





16-Oct-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Nuremberg, Amsterdam, October 16, 2017



Third-quarter sales at ad pepper media International N.V. grew by 34.8 percent and thus clearly exceeded the strong growth already reported for the first half. In the nine-month period as a whole, the group generated further record sales of EUR 52,037k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 41,830k), corresponding to growth of 24.4 percent.



All three operating segments have posted robust growth: ad agents reported particularly dynamic developments, with nine-month sales growth of 42.2 percent to EUR 11,507k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 8,092k) and sales growth of 62.3 percent in the third quarter alone. Sales in the ad pepper media segment also grew over the past nine months, in this case by 25.2 percent to EUR 4,837k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 3,865k).



Thanks to accelerated growth of 28.6 percent in the past third quarter, Webgains substantially increased its nine-month sales by 19.5 percent to EUR 35,693k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 29,866k); currency-adjusted sales rose by 27.2 percent. Webgains is growing notably faster than the market and consequently gained additional market share.



The group"s gross profit improved by 18.6 percent to EUR 4,403k in the third quarter. For the nine-month period as a whole, this key figure grew by 14.0 percent to EUR 13,066k (currency-adjusted: 17.7 percent). Despite increased operating expenses mainly relating to investments in the Webgains and ad agents segments, the third-quarter EBITDA of EUR 455k represents the best third-quarter operating earnings reported for more than 10 years. EBITDA for the nine-month period as a whole came to EUR 955k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 1,255k), with the ad agents segment improving its EBITDA to EUR 754k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 694k). The ad pepper media segment improved its EBITDA to EUR 965k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 655k), while the Webgains segment generated EBITDA of EUR 552k (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 1,035k).



Given the strong performance in the past quarter, the company has raised its full-year guidance for 2017 and now expects to generate sales of at least EUR 70,000k and EBITDA of at least EUR 1,500k.

The report on the first nine months of 2017 will be published on November 15, 2017.

Year-on-year comparison of key figures (unaudited):







Q1-Q3/2017

Q1-Q3/2016

% change

Sales

EUR 000s

52,037

41,830

24.4

Gross profit

EUR 000s

13,066

11,460

14.0

EBITDA

EUR 000s

955

1,255

-23.9

EBIT

EUR 000s

651

1,184

-45.0

EBT

EUR 000s

641

1,262

-49.2





09.30.2017

09.30.2016

% change

Liquid funds*

EUR 000s

21,606

18,280

18.2

Equity

EUR 000s

15,792

15,271

3.4

Total assets

EUR 000s

34,324

26,258

30.7



*including securities measured at fair value

For further information:



Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



Tel.: +49 (0) 911 929057-0



Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157



E-mail: ir@adpepper.com