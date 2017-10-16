DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio
2017. október 16., hétfő, 09:40
DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio
"In recent months there has been a very positive trend in rents and in the general mood in the container market. The associated, constantly increasing utilisation of capacity for containers in the portfolio and the rejuvenation strategy implemented for the overall container portfolio are the basis for continual improvement in the container segment", says Management Board Member Jürgen Bauer.
Further information: www.avesone.com
Contact
