

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition





Aves One AG: Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio





16.10.2017 / 09:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio



Hamburg, 16 October 2017 - Aves One AG are further extending their container portfolio by acquisition of new containers with a volume of approximately USD 12.0 million on the basis of a long-term lease with a well-known shipping company. The portfolio is managed by UES International (HK) Holdings Limited, one of the leading global container managers.



"In recent months there has been a very positive trend in rents and in the general mood in the container market. The associated, constantly increasing utilisation of capacity for containers in the portfolio and the rejuvenation strategy implemented for the overall container portfolio are the basis for continual improvement in the container segment", says Management Board Member Jürgen Bauer.



Further information: www.avesone.com



Contact



Aves One AG



Jürgen Bauer, Management Board



T +49 (40) 696 528 350



F +49 (40) 696 528 359



E ir@avesone.com



























16.10.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



