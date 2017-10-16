DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio

2017. október 16., hétfő, 09:40





DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Acquisition


Aves One AG: Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio


16.10.2017 / 09:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Aves One AG is further extending the container portfolio

Hamburg, 16 October 2017 - Aves One AG are further extending their container portfolio by acquisition of new containers with a volume of approximately USD 12.0 million on the basis of a long-term lease with a well-known shipping company. The portfolio is managed by UES International (HK) Holdings Limited, one of the leading global container managers.



"In recent months there has been a very positive trend in rents and in the general mood in the container market. The associated, constantly increasing utilisation of capacity for containers in the portfolio and the rejuvenation strategy implemented for the overall container portfolio are the basis for continual improvement in the container segment", says Management Board Member Jürgen Bauer.



Further information: www.avesone.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, Management Board

T +49 (40) 696 528 350

F +49 (40) 696 528 359

E ir@avesone.com















16.10.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf





 
End of News DGAP News Service




619059  16.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=619059&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum