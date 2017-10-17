DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 13th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 06 October 2017 until and including 16 October

2017, a number of 193,369 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

06.10.2017

14,435

184.5445

09.10.2017

32,805

184.4666

10.10.2017

32,641

184.2252

11.10.2017

34,525

183.9229

12.10.2017

21,066

184.4324

13.10.2017

26,861

184.7301

16.10.2017

31,036

184.6260



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 16 October 2017 amounts to 2,578,562 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 17 October 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

