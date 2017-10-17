DGAP-DD: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Kay
Last name(s): Michel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG


b) LEI

529900JFY7QHCPT7D141 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SKWM021


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.593 EUR 11833.07 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.5930 EUR 11833.0700 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Prinzregentenstr. 68

81675 München

Germany
Internet: www.skw-steel.com





 
