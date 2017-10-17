DGAP-PVR: Grammer AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. október 17., kedd, 15:25





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG


Grammer AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


17.10.2017 / 15:25


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act for Europe-wide publication



Publication in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act



Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act



Ms. Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing International Co., Ltd., JAP Capital Limited and JAP Capital Holding GmbH served on GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Amberg, Germany - in reference to their voting right notifications of May 19, 2017 and July 13, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act - the following notification on October 16, 2017 in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act:



"Joint notification in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act



Dear Mr. ,



We represent



- Ms. Bifeng Wu,

- Wing Sing International Co., Ltd.,

- JAP Capital Limited and

- JAP Capital Holding GmbH (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "notifying parties").



Referring to the notifications of May 19, 2017 and July 13, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act concerning the crossing of the 15% and 20% threshold of the voting rights of GRAMMER AG and on behalf and with the authorization of the notifying parties, we hereby notify you in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act as follows:



1. The notifying parties are pursuing strategic goals with their investment.



2. The notifying parties intend to obtain further voting rights over the next twelve months through acquisition or by other means.



3. The notifying parties intend to exert influence on the composition of GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s administration, management and supervisory bodies.



4. The notifying parties are currently not seeking any material change in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s capital structure, particularly with respect to the ratio of equity to debt and its dividend policy.



5. In accordance with Section 27a (1) Sentence 4 of the German Securities Trading Act, we additionally inform you that JAP Capital Holding GmbH has utilized debt capital for the acquisition of its investment in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft."















17.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




619769  17.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=619769&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum