DGAP-PVR: Grammer AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. október 17., kedd, 15:25
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG
Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act for Europe-wide publication
Publication in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act
Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act
Ms. Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing International Co., Ltd., JAP Capital Limited and JAP Capital Holding GmbH served on GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Amberg, Germany - in reference to their voting right notifications of May 19, 2017 and July 13, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act - the following notification on October 16, 2017 in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act:
"Joint notification in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act
Dear Mr. ,
We represent
- Ms. Bifeng Wu,
Referring to the notifications of May 19, 2017 and July 13, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act concerning the crossing of the 15% and 20% threshold of the voting rights of GRAMMER AG and on behalf and with the authorization of the notifying parties, we hereby notify you in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act as follows:
1. The notifying parties are pursuing strategic goals with their investment.
2. The notifying parties intend to obtain further voting rights over the next twelve months through acquisition or by other means.
3. The notifying parties intend to exert influence on the composition of GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s administration, management and supervisory bodies.
4. The notifying parties are currently not seeking any material change in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s capital structure, particularly with respect to the ratio of equity to debt and its dividend policy.
5. In accordance with Section 27a (1) Sentence 4 of the German Securities Trading Act, we additionally inform you that JAP Capital Holding GmbH has utilized debt capital for the acquisition of its investment in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
619769 17.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]