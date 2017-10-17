Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act for Europe-wide publication

Publication in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act

Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act

Ms. Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing International Co., Ltd., JAP Capital Limited and JAP Capital Holding GmbH served on GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Amberg, Germany - in reference to their voting right notifications of May 19, 2017 and July 13, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act - the following notification on October 16, 2017 in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act:

"Joint notification in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act

Dear Mr. ,

We represent

- Ms. Bifeng Wu,



- Wing Sing International Co., Ltd.,



- JAP Capital Limited and



- JAP Capital Holding GmbH (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "notifying parties").

Referring to the notifications of May 19, 2017 and July 13, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act concerning the crossing of the 15% and 20% threshold of the voting rights of GRAMMER AG and on behalf and with the authorization of the notifying parties, we hereby notify you in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act as follows:

1. The notifying parties are pursuing strategic goals with their investment.

2. The notifying parties intend to obtain further voting rights over the next twelve months through acquisition or by other means.

3. The notifying parties intend to exert influence on the composition of GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s administration, management and supervisory bodies.

4. The notifying parties are currently not seeking any material change in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s capital structure, particularly with respect to the ratio of equity to debt and its dividend policy.

5. In accordance with Section 27a (1) Sentence 4 of the German Securities Trading Act, we additionally inform you that JAP Capital Holding GmbH has utilized debt capital for the acquisition of its investment in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft."