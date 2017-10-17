DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





17.10.2017 / 16:30





Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2017

German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html





