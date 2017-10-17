DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DIC Asset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





17.10.2017 / 17:46





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 03, 2017

German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q3_2017_D.pdf

English: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q3_2017_E.pdf





