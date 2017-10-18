DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Schramberg, October 18, 2017 - The international aviation sector is amongst the industries with the highest growth rates, and according to experts this trend will continue in the future. In the year 2016 the German civil aviation sector alone achieved a turnover growth of seven percent to 27.1 billion euro. It represents 72 percent of the total turnover in the national aerospace industry. Rising demand for mobility and replacements of older airplanes with high fuel consumption by models of the latest, low-noise and fuel-efficient aircraft generation are key growth drivers in this area.

SCHWEIZER offers innovative PCB solutions for radar-, high current- and high temperature applications as well as PCBs to support miniaturisation and the reduction of weight and CO 2 emissions. Since the aviation industry follows similar objectives, and in view of its own high quality standards, the company has entered the aviation sector and has delivered series orders to customers in this industry since 2016, with an upward trend in turnover and order book since then. SCHWEIZER has been certified according to EN 9100 since 2013 and has just been re-certified for 2018 without exceptions. The NADCAP certification is planned to be carried out until the end of 2018.

Schweizer Electronic AG currently achieves more than 70 percent of its turnover with premium customers in the automotive industry and is development partner for many reputable OEMs and Tier One"s in this sector. The demanding quality standards of the automotive sector created the perfect conditions to produce high-quality PCBs for aviation applications, and the company is on its track to build up a good reputation as innovative and reliable partner in the aviation industry as well.

In October and November, SCHWEIZER will be present on two international exhibitions, starting with the 12thAIRTEC, one of the most important international aerospace exhibitions which takes place from October 24 to 26 in Munich-Hallbergmoos, in close proximity to the airport. Exhibitors from all over Europe, China, India, Israel, Pakistan, South Africa and the USA are going to be there, amongst them market leaders from the aerospace sector as well as world-wide renowned technology companies. Two weeks later, the Hamburg Aviation Forum will take place from November 7 to 8 on the Hamburg Fair Grounds. It has a well-known reputation as expert conference and networking platform for the international aviation industry across the entire supply chain. Decision-makers from enterprises such as Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier are going to meet representatives of the international airlines, and supplier companies such as SCHWEIZER take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their innovative technologies.

"The prospects are positive. In the year 2016, our business area aviation contributed with first revenues to our year-end results. By the end of the first half-year 2017, we had already been able to quadruple our turnover and increase the order book by 14 percent in this segment. Since the entire aviation sector is forecasted to grow above-average, we also expect substantial increases in the years to come", says Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG. "Germany is amongst the leading aerospace countries world-wide with billions of investments into innovations in this sector. As a manufacturer of printed circuit board solutions for the reduction of CO 2 emissions, it is also pleasing for us that by the end of last year, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has agreed on a climate protection programme to reduce CO 2 emissions, so that we see a pleasing long-term and international perspective for our company in this industry."

About Schweizer



Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production-optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.

With 787 employees SCHWEIZER achieved sales of 116.1 million euro in Fiscal Year 2016 (ending December). The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").

