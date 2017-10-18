

DGAP-News: Bankhaus Lampe KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Bankhaus Lampe KG: Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





18.10.2017 / 17:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and in accordance with Article 6 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016



in connection with the public offering of shares in



Voltabox AG, Delbrück, Germany



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A2E4LE9



Trading Symbol: VBX



In connection with the public offering of shares in Voltabox AG, Bankhaus Lampe KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 13 October 2017 and was discontinued on 17 October 2017, Bankhaus Lampe KG did not carry out any stabilisation measures.



The option granted by Voltabox AG to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 825,000 additional new shares in Voltabox AG from a yet to be exercised capital increase of Voltabox AG from authorized capital at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Bankhaus Lampe KG on 17 October 2017.



























18.10.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



