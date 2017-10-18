DGAP-News: Bankhaus Lampe KG: Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
2017. október 18., szerda, 17:00
DGAP-News: Bankhaus Lampe KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and in accordance with Article 6 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016
in connection with the public offering of shares in
Voltabox AG, Delbrück, Germany
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A2E4LE9
Trading Symbol: VBX
In connection with the public offering of shares in Voltabox AG, Bankhaus Lampe KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 13 October 2017 and was discontinued on 17 October 2017, Bankhaus Lampe KG did not carry out any stabilisation measures.
The option granted by Voltabox AG to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 825,000 additional new shares in Voltabox AG from a yet to be exercised capital increase of Voltabox AG from authorized capital at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Bankhaus Lampe KG on 17 October 2017.
620283 18.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]