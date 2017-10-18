DGAP-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: December 19, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: December 19, 2017
German: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
English: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
