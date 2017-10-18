DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CECONOMY AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: December 19, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: December 19, 2017

German: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

English: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/





