Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.10.2017 / 18:22



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)











































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
131.00 EUR 26199.00 EUR
131.30 EUR 13130.00 EUR
131.81 EUR 19771.50 EUR
131.70 EUR 32925.00 EUR
131.80 EUR 26360.00 EUR
131.70 EUR 13170.00 EUR
131.70 EUR 19755.00 EUR
132.38 EUR 66190.00 EUR
132.26 EUR 66130.00 EUR
131.81 EUR 19771.50 EUR
131.96 EUR 32990.00 EUR
131.60 EUR 32900.00 EUR
132.00 EUR 13200.00 EUR
131.90 EUR 39570.00 EUR
131.00 EUR 65500.00 EUR
131.07 EUR 65535.00 EUR
131.70 EUR 65850.00 EUR
131.76 EUR 32940.00 EUR
132.03 EUR 66015.00 EUR
132.00 EUR 26400.00 EUR
131.95 EUR 10951.85 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
131.74 EUR 755253.85 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
