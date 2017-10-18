DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.10.2017 / 18:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
138.30 EUR 41490.00 EUR
139.81 EUR 27961.60 EUR
140.47 EUR 42141.00 EUR
140.26 EUR 42078.00 EUR
139.80 EUR 41940.00 EUR
139.68 EUR 41904.00 EUR
140.00 EUR 35000.00 EUR
139.50 EUR 20925.00 EUR
139.40 EUR 41820.00 EUR
138.80 EUR 41640.00 EUR
139.90 EUR 41970.00 EUR
138.51 EUR 34627.50 EUR
138.83 EUR 34707.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
139.49 EUR 488204.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-17; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
