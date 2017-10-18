DGAP-CMS: VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Publication of Home Country pursuant to Section 2c WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. október 18., szerda, 20:37





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: VARTA AG / Home Member State


VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Publication of Home Country pursuant to Section 2c WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


18.10.2017 / 20:37


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces pursuant to Section 2c WpHG that
its home country (Herkunftsstaat) is the Federal Republic of Germany.


Ellwangen (Jagst), 18 October 2017

VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Daimlerstraße 1

73479 Ellwangen (Jagst)














18.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VARTA AG

Daimlerstraße 1

73479 Ellwangen

Germany
Internet: www.varta.com


Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed



 
End of News DGAP News Service




620363  18.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=620363&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum