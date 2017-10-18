DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: VARTA AG / Home Member State





VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces pursuant to Section 2c WpHG that

its home country (Herkunftsstaat) is the Federal Republic of Germany.



Ellwangen (Jagst), 18 October 2017

VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT



Daimlerstraße 1



73479 Ellwangen (Jagst)





