In the first nine months, sales increased by 12 % year-on-year, from EUR22.68m to EUR25.41m. The EBITDA increased by 21 % to EUR2.39m (previous year: EUR1.97m), the EBIT increased by 28 % from EUR1.57m to EUR2.01m and the EBT could even be increased by 55 % to EUR1.99m (previous year: EUR1.28m). Net profits grew by 76 % from EUR0.74m to EUR1.30m.





The sales trend in the current financial year is being impacted by the expiry of the transitional period of the directive issued by the financial authorities on 31 December 2016 per letter of the BMF (German Federal Ministry of Finance) dated 26 October 2010. Between 2010 and the first two quarters of 2017, law-abiding customers changed their systems. The trend therefore normalised in the third quarter. However, current polls have found that 30-40 % of customers have not yet completed the change. This huge potential is currently being addressed with a major marketing campaign to generate sales impulses in the fourth quarter. The expanded legal options (checking POS data at any time without prior notice) available to the financial authorities as from 1 January 2018 give reason to expect that all latecomers will gradually be forced to change their systems to comply with the new laws. The quarter was further impacted by considerable costs for employees, service providers and technology relating to the cooperation with the Coca Cola Group, for which field tests and a national roll-out are now being prepared.















