Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


19.10.2017 / 14:53


Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 26, 2017
German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3212520/47c622cae82e3a6902b496df7164f0c6/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2017_de.pdf
English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3212452/e61e64e717b243f6c7803b9afa6f09df/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2017_en.pdf














Language: English
