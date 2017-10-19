DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. október 19., csütörtök, 14:53
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
620597 19.10.2017
