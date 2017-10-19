DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





19.10.2017 / 14:53





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 26, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: October 26, 2017

German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3212520/47c622cae82e3a6902b496df7164f0c6/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2017_de.pdf

English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3212452/e61e64e717b243f6c7803b9afa6f09df/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2017_en.pdf





19.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

